Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 Turbo is Named After its Faster “Turbo” Charging

Xiaomi’s Poco F6 is expected to be the global model of the Redmi Note 13 Turbo, set to launch soon in China. A new set of leaked specs from China now shows why the new Note 13 will have Turbo in its name.

According to the report, the Note 13 Turbo will be capable of charging as fast as 90W, which may be why it is called the Note 13 Turbo. This is quite an impressive upgrade as it is a major bump compared to its predecessor and a usual feature for Poco and Redmi Note devices.

The Poco F6/Note 13 Turbo will come with a 1220p and the panel will be provided from two different suppliers. The 50MP main camera will be based on a Sony IMX882 sensor and the selfie camera should be a 20MP lens.

With a battery capacity slated at 5,000 mAh, the 90W rate isn’t entirely unprecedented for a mid-tier Xiaomi phone. A few Pro+ models from the Note family have supported this charging speed, alongside the Poco F4 GT, but it is still rare to see.

Redmi’s General Manager Thomas Wang recently revealed the front of the phone, which doesn’t show much, but at least we know it is going to have slim symmetrical bezels, flat screen, and an under-display fingerprint sensor, which points toward an OLED display. There is also a centered punch-hole cutout for the selfie camera.

Given all these leaks, it is worth mentioning that Xiaomi has not officially announced any of these features yet and there is no launch date either. However, the abundance of leaks shows that an official launch date should be announced soon.