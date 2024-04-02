Balochistan Likely to Get Public Holiday on April 4

The Balochistan Assembly unanimously passed a resolution on Monday, urging the provincial government to declare April 4 as a public holiday.

This request comes in remembrance of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) founder Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto (ZAB), who was martyred on that date. Mir Zahoor Buledi, a PPP member, emphasized the significance of honoring Bhutto’s memory through this resolution.

The Balochistan Assembly paid heartfelt tributes to ZAB and collectively urged the government to designate April 4 as a public holiday. Deputy Speaker Ghazala Gola facilitated the voting process, leading to the unanimous adoption of the resolution by the assembly.

Mir Sadiq Umrani, a senior party leader, described the event as “a judicial and political murder.”

He added that ZAB sacrificed his life to uphold the banner of democracy and the Constitution in the country. Umrani pointed out that the Supreme Court had already deemed the previous judgment unfair and against the law.

Last month, the provincial government of Sindh announced a public holiday to commemorate the 45th Martyrdom of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto across the province on Thursday, April 4, 2024.

The notification added that all government offices, autonomous and semi-autonomous bodies, corporations, and local councils under the administrative control of the provincial government except those engaged in essential services will remain closed.