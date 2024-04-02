CM KP Orders Separate Hospital Rooms for Transgenders

By Rija Sohaib | Published Apr 2, 2024 | 8:21 pm

In a significant move towards inclusivity and healthcare accessibility, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province in Pakistan has announced plans to reserve separate facilities for the transgender community in District headquarters hospitals.

The directive came following a meeting between Governor Haji Ghulam Ali and Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur on Sunday night, with the presence of Mayor Peshawar Haji Zubair Ali.

In the meeting, Governor Haji Ghulam Ali and KP CM Gandapur deliberated on various issues confronting the transgender community in the province, resulting in several decisions being made.

CM Ali Amin Gandapur directed the Health Department to allocate a separate room for transgender individuals to ensure they receive adequate treatment facilities at District Headquarters Hospitals.

ALSO READ

Furthermore, the Chief Minister agreed to provide land for the establishment of a separate graveyard dedicated to the transgender community.

As KP continues to prioritize the welfare and rights of transgender individuals, this progressive initiative serves as a beacon of hope for marginalized communities across Pakistan. It sends a powerful message of acceptance, respect, and equality, reaffirming KP’s commitment to building a more inclusive society where every individual is valued and treated with dignity and compassion.

📢 For the latest General & Pakistan news and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

Follow ProPakistani on Google News & scroll through your favourite content faster!

Rija Sohaib

lens

Saudi Arabia Unveils World’s First ‘Dragon Ball’ Theme Park
Read more in lens

perspective

Creating an Ecosystem for Lean Customer Experience
Read more in perspective
Get Alerts

Follow ProPakistani to get latest news and updates.

Follow Us

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
>