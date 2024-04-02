CM KP Orders Separate Hospital Rooms for Transgenders

In a significant move towards inclusivity and healthcare accessibility, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province in Pakistan has announced plans to reserve separate facilities for the transgender community in District headquarters hospitals.

The directive came following a meeting between Governor Haji Ghulam Ali and Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur on Sunday night, with the presence of Mayor Peshawar Haji Zubair Ali.

In the meeting, Governor Haji Ghulam Ali and KP CM Gandapur deliberated on various issues confronting the transgender community in the province, resulting in several decisions being made.

CM Ali Amin Gandapur directed the Health Department to allocate a separate room for transgender individuals to ensure they receive adequate treatment facilities at District Headquarters Hospitals.

Furthermore, the Chief Minister agreed to provide land for the establishment of a separate graveyard dedicated to the transgender community.

As KP continues to prioritize the welfare and rights of transgender individuals, this progressive initiative serves as a beacon of hope for marginalized communities across Pakistan. It sends a powerful message of acceptance, respect, and equality, reaffirming KP’s commitment to building a more inclusive society where every individual is valued and treated with dignity and compassion.