Dubai’s Schools Allowed to Increase Fee Based on Their Performance

Private schools in Dubai will have the opportunity to raise their fees by up to 5.2 percent, contingent on their performance in the latest annual inspections. However, schools that experienced a decline in their ratings will not be permitted to seek any fee increase.

Dubai’s education regulator, the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) disclosed an Education Cost Index (ECI) of 2.6 percent, serving as the benchmark for schools to potentially modify their fees for the upcoming 2024-25 academic year.

ALSO READ Dubai Police Arrests Dozens of Visit Visa Holders Who Were Begging in Streets

The rate of increase is linked to the ratings received by each institution during the annual inspections conducted by the regulator. Any adjustments to fees by schools must undergo approval by the KHDA.

Here are the calculations:

Schools that enhance their rating from ‘Weak’ to ‘Acceptable’ or from ‘Acceptable’ to ‘Good’ are eligible to raise their fees by up to double the Education Cost Index (ECI) of 2.6 percent, totaling 5.2 percent.

Schools transitioning from ‘Good’ to ‘Very Good’ can potentially raise their fees by up to 1.75 times the ECI, equating to an increase of up to 4.55 percent.

Schools advancing from ‘Very Good’ to ‘Outstanding’ can potentially raise their fees by up to 1.5 times the ECI, amounting to an increase of up to 3.9 percent.

Schools maintaining the same inspection rating will be permitted to raise their fees by up to 2.6 percent

It should be noted that the ECI relies on the yearly audited financial reports of private schools in Dubai. It outlines the operational cost of running a school and is calculated in collaboration with the Digital Dubai Authority.

ALSO READ Fly Jinnah to Start Weekly Flights to Another Country From Two Local Airports

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, authorities didn’t allow private schools to increase their fees for three consecutive years. The recent announcement marks the second consecutive year that schools have been permitted to adjust fees.

In the 2023-24 academic year, educational institutions were authorized to increase fees by up to 6 percent.