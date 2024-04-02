OnePlus Nord CE4 Launched With Massively Improved Performance, Bigger Battery, and More for $300

Just a few months after launching the OnePlus 12 to the global market, the Chinese phone maker has now unveiled its latest budget offering, the Nord CE4. Its predecessor, the Nord CE3 already brought several upgrades, but the CE4 brings a bigger camera sensor, a much better chipset, and one of the largest batteries in all of OnePlus phones.

Design and Display

Similar to the Nord CE3, the CE4 also has a 6.7-inch OLED display with 1080p resolution, but now it has a slightly taller aspect ratio than 20:9. The refresh rate is still 120Hz and still has support for 1 billion colors as well as HDR10+ content. There is support for Amazon Prime Video HDR as well. The fingerprint sensor resides underneath the display.

Marking a first for the Nord CE series, the phone now holds an official dust and water resistance rating, albeit a modest IP54. Nevertheless, this signifies a significant advancement. Additionally, the display showcases the Aqua Touch feature, borrowed from the OnePlus 12 series, enabling touch detection even when the screen is wet.

Internals and Software

The phone’s Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 is a notable upgrade over its predecessor’s fairly old Snapdragon 782G (6nm). This new chipset brings a massively improved GPU, offering close to double the performance. It also has more efficiency gains thanks to its newer 4nm fab and a faster CPU lineup.

There is an 8 GB RAM option, but the 12 GB version seems to be gone for good. This is paired with 128 GB/256 GB UFS 3.1 storage options that can be expanded further with a microSD card. For software, you get Oxygen OS 14 out of the box on top of Android 14.

Cameras

The Nord CE3 boasted a fairly large flagship grade 1/1.56” Sony IMX890 sensor, but the CE4 switches to a smaller but newer LYT-600, which still has 50MP resolution, but is sized at 1/1.95”. OIS support is still around and the 8MP ultrawide shooter is an IMX355 sensor.

OnePlus says that its new image processing algorithms should improve the performance of all cameras onboard including the 16MP selfie shooter. Video recording is still limited to 1080p 60 FPS and 4K 30 FPS.

Battery and Pricing

The Nord CE4 boasts an expanded battery capacity, matching the 12R as the largest among OnePlus phones at 5,500 mAh, and adopts its 100W SuperVOOC charging technology. While the previous CE3 required 31 minutes for a full 1-100% charge, the CE4 achieves this in just 29 minutes, despite accommodating an additional 500 mAh.

Furthermore, the Battery Health Engine ensures an extended battery lifespan, capable of enduring up to 4 years of charging cycles. Notably, the 100W SuperVOOC charger is included in the box.

The OnePlus Nord CE4 has a starting price of $300 in India.

OnePlus Nord CE4 Specifications