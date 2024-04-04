12-Year-Old Boy Commits Suicide After Mother Refused to Give Him The Phone

By Arsalan Khattak | Published Apr 4, 2024 | 12:17 pm

In a tragic incident, a 12-year-old boy reportedly committed suicide over his mother’s refusal to give him a mobile phone.

According to the Lahore police, the 12-year-old had requested his mother to give him her phone. However, the mother declined and left for the neighbor’s house.

The mother discovered her son’s lifeless body hanging from the ceiling when she returned home. Allegedly, the boy had taken his own life by hanging himself with a rope tied to a bamboo fixed on the wall of their house.

Authorities have launched investigations into the incident and were gathering evidence from the scene. Last week, a tragic incident unfolded in Charsada, where a celebration took a devastating turn.

As per details, 10-year-old Waleed was joyfully firing shots into the air to celebrate passing an exam when a stray bullet accidentally struck his mother, resulting in her immediate demise.  

Despite the accidental nature of the incident, the police have registered a case against the boy following a complaint filed by his father.

