OnePlus Introduces AI Features Starting With AI Eraser Tool

AI features are the new hype among smartphones these days. Google already kicked things off with its Pixel 8 and Samsung brought it with the Galaxy S24. OnePlus has now joined the hype train as well and has announced its first AI feature called AI Eraser.

As the name says, this feature is similar to Google’s Magic Eraser, which can remove unwanted subjects from a photo using AI magic. OnePlus has shared sample photos of its AI Eraser feature so we know what to expect from it.

Take a look at the wedding photo below and how the AI Eraser removes the unwanted arms from the image.

AI Eraser will roll out this month to the newest OnePlus 12, OnePlus 12R, and OnePlus Nord CE4 smartphones, but it will also become available on older generation smartphones including the OnePlus Open, OnePlus 11, and more phones in all regions where these phones are available. The only exception is Europe, which is scheduled to get an AI Eraser later this year in Q2 2024, meaning before the end of June.

OnePlus has not announced whether this feature will reach customers as part of a photo gallery update or an OxygenOS/ColorOS update. It is also unclear whether the AI processing will happen on the device or will be cloud-powered.

OnePlus says that the AI model behind this feature is:

Trained on a vast dataset that allows it to comprehend complex scenes. It can intelligently substitute unwanted objects with contextually appropriate elements that naturally elevate the photo’s appeal, empowering users with the ability to make high-quality photo edits anywhere and at any time.

The company has confirmed that AI Eraser is only the first step and more generative AI features are coming later this year.