Tecno Pova 6 and Pova 6 Neo Launched With Up to 7,000 mAh Battery and More

Tecno Pova 6 and Pova 6 Neo have just become official in India over a month after the Pova 6 Pro made its debut at the MWC 2024 event. Availability details are yet to be announced, but the phones will likely come to Pakistan given the brand’s popularity in the region.
Design and Display
Both phones have the same 6.78-inch 1080p screen with a smooth 120Hz refresh rate, but while the regular Pova 6 has an AMOLED panel, the Pova 6 Neo has an IPS LCD, meaning inferior display quality. The rear panel on both phones has a gaming-inspired design similar to other Pova series phones.
Internals and Software
The MediaTek Helio G99 Ultimate chipset is also shared between the Pova 6 duo and users can choose between 8 to 12 GB RAM alongside 128 GB and 256 GB storage options, but there is no memory card slot for storage expansion.
In terms of software, the phones boot Android 14 with HiOS 14 out of the box.
Cameras
The Pova 6 is equipped with a 108MP primary camera, boasting 0.7μm pixels, alongside a 32MP front-facing camera complemented by dual-tone LED flash sensors. Meanwhile, the Pova 6 Neo comes with a 50MP main camera and an 8MP front-facing shooter. Video recording is limited to 1080p 30 FPS.
Battery and Pricing
The two phones have large batteries each. The Pova 6 has a 6,000 mAh cell with 70W wired charging, but the Pova 6 Neo takes it even further with a ginormous 7,000 mAh battery with 33W wired charging.
Pricing details are yet to be announced.
Specifications
|Tecno Pova 6
|Tecno Pova 6 Neo
|Chipset
|MediaTek Helio G99 Ultimate
|MediaTek Helio G99 Ultimate
|CPU
|Octa-Core (2×2.2 GHz Cortex-A76 & 6×2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
|Octa-Core (2×2.2 GHz Cortex-A76 & 6×2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
|GPU
|Mali G57 MC2
|Mali G57 MC2
|OS
|Android 14, HiOS 14
|Android 14, HiOS 14
|Supported Networks
|2G, 3G, 4G LTE, 5G
|2G, 3G, 4G LTE, 5G
|Display
|6.78″ AMOLED, 1080 x 2460 pixels, 120Hz, 1B colors
|6.78″ IPS LCD, 1080 x 2460 pixels, 120Hz, 1B colors
|RAM
|8 GB, 12 GB
|8 GB
|Storage
|256 GB
|128 GB, 256 GB
|Card Slot
|No
|No
|Main Camera
|108 MP, 0.7µm, PDAF
2 MP, (depth)
|50 MP, (wide), PDAF
2 MP, (depth)
|Front Camera
|32 MP, (wide)
|8 MP, (wide)
|Colors
|Interstellar Blue, Comet Green, Meteorite Grey
|Starry Silver, Speed Black, Comet Green
|Battery
|6,000 mAh, 70W wired charging
|7,000 mAh, 33W wired charging
|Price
|N/A
|N/A