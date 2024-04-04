Tecno Pova 6 and Pova 6 Neo Launched With Up to 7,000 mAh Battery and More

Tecno Pova 6 and Pova 6 Neo have just become official in India over a month after the Pova 6 Pro made its debut at the MWC 2024 event. Availability details are yet to be announced, but the phones will likely come to Pakistan given the brand’s popularity in the region.

Design and Display

Both phones have the same 6.78-inch 1080p screen with a smooth 120Hz refresh rate, but while the regular Pova 6 has an AMOLED panel, the Pova 6 Neo has an IPS LCD, meaning inferior display quality. The rear panel on both phones has a gaming-inspired design similar to other Pova series phones.

Internals and Software

The MediaTek Helio G99 Ultimate chipset is also shared between the Pova 6 duo and users can choose between 8 to 12 GB RAM alongside 128 GB and 256 GB storage options, but there is no memory card slot for storage expansion.

In terms of software, the phones boot Android 14 with HiOS 14 out of the box.

Cameras

The Pova 6 is equipped with a 108MP primary camera, boasting 0.7μm pixels, alongside a 32MP front-facing camera complemented by dual-tone LED flash sensors. Meanwhile, the Pova 6 Neo comes with a 50MP main camera and an 8MP front-facing shooter. Video recording is limited to 1080p 30 FPS.

Battery and Pricing

The two phones have large batteries each. The Pova 6 has a 6,000 mAh cell with 70W wired charging, but the Pova 6 Neo takes it even further with a ginormous 7,000 mAh battery with 33W wired charging.

Pricing details are yet to be announced.

Specifications

Tecno Pova 6  Tecno Pova 6 Neo
Chipset MediaTek Helio G99 Ultimate MediaTek Helio G99 Ultimate
CPU Octa-Core (2×2.2 GHz Cortex-A76 & 6×2.0 GHz Cortex-A55) Octa-Core (2×2.2 GHz Cortex-A76 & 6×2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
GPU Mali G57 MC2 Mali G57 MC2
OS Android 14, HiOS 14 Android 14, HiOS 14
Supported Networks 2G, 3G, 4G LTE, 5G 2G, 3G, 4G LTE, 5G
Display 6.78″ AMOLED, 1080 x 2460 pixels, 120Hz, 1B colors 6.78″ IPS LCD, 1080 x 2460 pixels, 120Hz, 1B colors
RAM 8 GB, 12 GB 8 GB
Storage 256 GB 128 GB, 256 GB
Card Slot No No
Main Camera 108 MP, 0.7µm, PDAF
2 MP, (depth)		 50 MP, (wide), PDAF
2 MP, (depth)
Front Camera 32 MP, (wide) 8 MP, (wide)
Colors Interstellar Blue, Comet Green, Meteorite Grey Starry Silver, Speed Black, Comet Green
Battery
 6,000 mAh, 70W wired charging 7,000 mAh, 33W wired charging
Price
 N/A N/A

