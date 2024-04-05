Private Schools and Colleges Announce Eid Holidays

The All Pakistan Private Schools and Colleges Association has announced the holiday schedule for Eid al-Fitr.
According to Dr. Malik Abrar Hussain, President of the All Pakistan Private Schools and Colleges Association, private schools and colleges across Pakistan will observe Eid-ul-Fitr holidays from April 10th to April 14th.
He added that private educational institutions will resume regular operations starting Monday, April 15, 2024, following Eid-ul-Fitr.
Previously, the federal government had announced a three-day and four-day holiday for Eidul Fitr for offices observing five and six working days a week, respectively.
The Cabinet Division in a notification stated that offices following a five-day work week will be closed for holidays from Wednesday, April 10th, to Friday, April 12th.
Similarly, for offices operating on a six-day work week, the holidays are scheduled from Wednesday, April 10th, to Saturday, April 13th. It should be noted that this year, Eid-ul-Fitr is likely to be celebrated across the country on April 10 or 11, depending on the sighting of the moon.