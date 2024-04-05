Unboxing the Future: Infinix NOTE 40 Series and Its Revolutionary Charging Features

Today, the brand new Infinix NOTE 40 series smartphones are being delved into, and there is much anticipation to share the experience with everyone.

The highlight of the Infinix NOTE 40 Pro is its impressive 20W MagCharge technology, which is the first of its kind for Android devices. As the box is opened, one is greeted with four key items neatly tucked into a sleeve: the Infinix NOTE 40 Pro itself, the 20W Wireless MagCharger, the 70W lightning type-C charger, and a 15W wireless charging pad. It’s quite surprising to find such a variety of charging options included with the phone, all for the same price tag!

The unboxing experience doesn’t end there. Infinix further elevates user convenience by including a MagCharge-compatible case within the package. This thoughtful addition ensures seamless integration with the innovative charging technology.

Additionally, the inclusion of a pair of Type-C earphones, a rarity in today’s mobile landscape, demonstrates Infinix’s dedication to providing a complete out-of-the-box experience.

There was especially excitement to test out the MagCharge technology and after some testing, it was found impressive how quickly and efficiently the 20W MagCharger charges the device on the go so one doesn’t have to sit around waiting for their phone to get charged.

The 70W wired powerhouse charger is expected to take the phone from 0% to around 70% battery capacity in under 30 minutes. The wireless charging pad also offers convenience and flexibility for users who prefer a cable-free experience.

Overall, there is pleasure with the seamless integration of these charging options into the user experience. With each method offering its advantages, users have the freedom to choose the option that best suits their needs.

In summary, the Infinix NOTE 40 series smartphones offer a compelling combination of innovative features and versatile charging solutions. With the inclusion of the ground-breaking MagCharge technology, Infinix is setting a new standard for smartphone charging.

The NOTE 40 Series is also available for order on X-PARK and outlets Nationwide for the price starting from PKR 54,999.