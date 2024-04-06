Electricity Theft Crackdown: Rs. 84 Billion Recovered, Thousands Arrested Nationwide

During a countrywide power theft crackdown from March 24 to 31, the Power Division has successfully recovered over Rs. 1.50 billion, bringing the total recoveries to Rs. 84 billion.

Last year in September, the caretaker government and military leadership announced a countrywide crackdown on power thieves. During a nationwide crackdown on power pilferage, the government has recovered fines totaling Rs. 84 billion.

ALSO READ FBR Bans Entire Organization From Speaking to Media

Furthermore, over 62,000 power thieves have been taken into custody from September 1 until now as part of the crackdown. The power division revealed that Rs. 1.05 billion was recovered from power thieves in Lahore, Gujranwala, Faisalabad, Multan, and Islamabad from March 24 to 31.​

Moreover, the recoveries from Peshawar, Hyderabad, Sukkur, Quetta, and other areas amounted to Rs. 0.599 billion. It should be noted that last month, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi ordered the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to launch a massive crackdown across the country on electricity and gas thieves.

ALSO READ Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Schools Increase Spring Holidays

The Minister had directed the authority to take action against the power thieves without any discrimination. He had stated that everyone responsible would be put behind bars.