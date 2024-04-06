Redmi’s First Turbo Series Phone Appears in Leaked Images

Redmi’s new Turbo series of phones is expected to launch very soon with a focus on providing premium performance on a budget. It will be positioned between the Redmi K and Note series of phones.

The anticipated initial offering from this new range is the Redmi Turbo 3, which has been glimpsed for the first time through a leaked hands-on photo alongside two conceptual renders.

The upcoming Redmi Turbo 3 is poised to change things around with its unique rear design, featuring a trio of cameras. The highlight among these is a 200MP primary camera equipped with Optical Image Stabilization (OIS), complemented by what appears to be a centrally placed macro camera.

Rumors emerging from Weibo indicate that the Redmi Turbo 3 will mark its entry powered by the cutting-edge Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset, bolstered by configurations of up to 16 GB RAM and 512 GB of onboard storage.

The smartphone is expected to run on Android 14, enhanced with HyperOS, and will pack a substantial 5,500 mAh battery supporting 90W fast charging. Display features include a 6.67-inch 1220p OLED panel with a smooth 120Hz refresh rate, promising a premium viewing experience.

There is no official word on a launch date yet or even a rumor, so we will have to wait for that information. Since leaks regarding the Redmi Turbo 3 are becoming more common, we expect to see the official teaser campaign from Xiaomi very soon. It will most likely launch in China first before reaching the global market a few months later under a different name. Stay tuned for more info.