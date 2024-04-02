Xiaomi 14 Ultra to Get 5.5G Support Soon With Blazing Fast Download Speeds

China is moving forward in terms of mobile network technology by adding 5.5G support to its smartphones, the next step in 5G connectivity, also known as 5G Advanced.

Oppo’s flagship Find X7 series will be the first to get 5.5G technology, followed by Vivo’s X Fold 3 and X100 series, which is expected to get it after Oppo through an OTA update. The next in line on the list is Xiaomi, which is bringing 5.5G technology to its 14 Ultra smartphone. The Chinese phone maker has already showcased the tremendous download speeds achievable with 5.5G.

In a demonstration video shared by Qualcomm’s official Weibo account, the Xiaomi 14 Ultra boasted a download speed of 5,132Mbps through 5.5G, beating its previous record through 5G. The test was a joint project between Qualcomm, which designed the Snapdragon X75 modem inside the Xiaomi 14 Ultra, China Mobile, and Chinese phone maker ZTE, which supplies the networking equipment.

The three phones mentioned before are not the only ones getting 5.5G tech. 20 more smartphones are expected to get the next generation of networking technology this year and China Mobile aims to bring the network to over 300 cities in China. Furthermore, CM is expecting to get 20 million 5.5G subscribers in a year. In contrast, China reached 850 million 5G subscribers in February this year.

5G Advanced offers a substantial advancement in network capabilities, boasting a tenfold increase in capacity, with downlink speeds of up to 10Gbps and uplink speeds reaching 1Gbps. Moreover, the expanded capacity enables the integration of an impressive 100 billion IoT devices into the network. Additionally, latency is significantly reduced compared to existing 5G networks.