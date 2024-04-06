Sui Southern Discovers Massive Gas Theft in Karachi

The Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) recently discovered a significant gas theft operation in Karachi, valued at millions of rupees.

This discovery was made during a coordinated raid conducted by SSGC’s Central Revenue Department (CRD) and Central Gas Testing Organization (CGTO) in Gul Hasan Town near Sabzi Mandi.

Following the investigation, it was revealed that the network had been supplying gas to over 2,500 houses by directly tapping into the service line. The SSGC team immediately disconnected all 2,500 illegal connections, effectively putting an end to the operation.

As per SSGC’s estimates, the gas thieves were illegally extracting a staggering 2,400,000 cubic meters of gas each year, valued at an alarming Rs 75,000,000.

SSGC underscored the importance of gas as a national resource and reiterated its zero-tolerance policy towards theft. The company pledged to enhance its efforts in cracking down on gas theft and imposing fines based on the stolen gas volume.

Earlier this month, the Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) dismantled a 4,500-meter illegal pipeline and disconnected 440 unauthorized connections linked to it in the Lower Dir district.

The SNGPL spokesperson revealed that the pipeline was supplying gas to several villages, including Damamo, Awlia Banda, Bandagai, Tangi, Nakhtaro, Koto, and Shagai. The spokesperson added that a total of 36 million cubic feet of illegal gas was being stolen.