Here’s the Cost of Blue and Purple Line Train Projects in Lahore

In a bid to enhance transportation infrastructure and alleviate commuting challenges in Lahore, the Punjab Government is gearing up to introduce two new metro train services – the Blue Line and Purple Line – following the success of the Orange Line Metro Train.

The announcement of these mega projects, estimated to cost a staggering Rs14.5 trillion, was reported on Saturday, marking a significant investment in the province’s transportation sector.

ALSO READ PPP Leader Announces Free Solar Systems

The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) has submitted proposals for both the Blue and Purple Line Train Projects, seeking approval from the Punjab government to proceed with the initiatives. Upon approval, the preparation of the PC-1 documents for both projects will commence, paving the way for further planning and execution.

According to official documents, a comprehensive briefing was conducted for Chief Minister Punjab, Maryam Nawaz, and her Cabinet members regarding the cost and strategic planning of the Blue and Purple Line projects. The proposed Purple Line Metro Train, with an estimated budget of around 577 billion rupees, is slated to cover a distance of 16 kilometers, connecting the airport to Bhati Chowk. This line will comprise 16 stations and is projected to accommodate approximately 250,000 commuters daily.

Meanwhile, the Blue Line Train Project is estimated to cost approximately 872 billion rupees, making it one of the largest infrastructure projects in the region. Spanning a distance of 27 kilometers from Valencia Town to Babu Sabu Interchange, the Blue Line will encompass 28 stations along its route. With a capacity to cater to around 400,000 passengers on a daily basis, the Blue Line Metro Train is expected to significantly ease congestion and enhance connectivity across Lahore.

These ambitious projects underscore the Punjab Government’s commitment to modernizing urban transportation and improving the quality of life for residents. By expanding the metro train network, authorities aim to provide efficient, affordable, and sustainable public transportation options while fostering economic growth and development in the region.