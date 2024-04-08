Tax Lawyers Under Stress After FBR’s New Tajir Dost Scheme

The lawyers’ community is irritated that the Federal Board of Revenue’s (FBR) Tajir Dost Scheme “Announcement” for traders to file returns without lawyers’ help and assistance.

The Pakistan Tax Bar Association (PTBA) has approached Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb for this purpose.

The PTBA’ stated that the PTBA is writing this letter under a lot of stress and mental agony on behalf of the tax lawyers’ fraternity in respect of the Tajir Dost Scheme “Announcements”.

The PTBA and its member bars have always stood side by side with the FBR and the government in any documentation drive, the implementation of tax laws and of amnesty for the collection of tax to the exchequer of Pakistan. After seeing such announcements, the bar is of the view that FBR is blaming members of the tax bar association by narrating that “Registration key liye kisi ko fees denay ya kisi wakeel ki koi zarorrat nahi” which is giving a negative message that lawyers are the primary hurdle in implementation of any scheme including the Tajir Dost Scheme, the bar said.

The bar stated that it is the fundamental right of an individual to engage a lawyer for legal assistance at such fee as mutually agreed upon.

Without mentioning that section 223 of the Income Tax Ordinance, 2001 specifies the authorized representatives to represent the taxpayer before the FBR and the appellate forums as well, similarly, Order-III of the Civil Procedure Code also recognizes representation of a party through a lawyer. Therefore, the FBR cannot exclude lawyers from any scheme if a party on its own accord is desirous of acquiring the services of a lawyer.

The PTBA has recommended that the said “Announcement” mentioned should be immediately removed so that the government and FBR are not seen to marginalizing any profession just for the sake of their own publicity drive which has no substance and may adversely affect the outcome of the scheme and jeopardize its expected results, the PTBA letter added.