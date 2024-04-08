Xiaomi Confirms Redmi Turbo 3 Launch Date, Specs, and More

Soon after starting the official teaser campaign for its upcoming Redmi Turbo series, the Chinese brand owned by Xiaomi confirmed the launch date, specs, and design of the first phone in the series, the Redmi Turbo 3.

Alongside the Turbo 3, Redmi will also be launching the Redmi Pad Pro, which will feature a very similar camera design.

As mentioned earlier, key specifications have also been confirmed alongside the design and launch date. Redmi Turbo 3 will be powered by the newly announced Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset for high-end performance and it will be paired with up to 16 GB of RAM and 1 TB storage. It will come with an advanced cooling solution which should allow for longer gaming sessions.

Design-wise, it is going to be a thin and light phone, measuring only 8mm thin and a weight of 179 grams. The flat display will have a resolution slightly higher than 1080p and even though Xiaomi has not confirmed so, it will likely be an AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate. There will be only two cameras on the back and a single selfie shooter.

Accompanied by a stylus and a keyboard cover, the Redmi Pad Pro’s first official renders are here too. Alongside these visuals, the official poster disclosed key specifications, including a 12.1-inch diagonal screen boasting a 2.5K resolution and a robust 10,000 mAh battery capacity.

The much-anticipated launch event, scheduled for Wednesday, will kick off at 4 PM Pakistan time. While speculation suggests the Turbo 3 phone might be marketed internationally under an alternative moniker – the Poco F6, no official confirmation has yet emerged from Xiaomi.