Eid Moon Should Be Visible Today in Pakistan: Weather Department

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has stated that there is a strong possibility that the Shawwal moon will be sighted today.

The PMD’s predication is based on the fact that the new moon was born at 11:21 PM on Monday. The Met Office added that this evening, the crescent moon will be approximately 19 to 20 hours old and is expected to remain visible for around 50 minutes after Maghrib prayers.

It has forecasted clear skies in the southern regions of the country and cloudy weather in the northern areas. In Islamabad, residents can expect a brief ten-minute opportunity to spot the Eid moon, with the sighting window open from 7:02 am to 7:31 am.

Similarly, other regions across the country are also preparing for the sighting. In Azad Kashmir, the moon will be visible from 7:01 am to 7:30 pm, while in Quetta, the window extends from 7:25 am to 7:54 pm.

Pasni will witness the moon from 7:29 am to 7:57 pm, and in Peshawar, it will be visible from 7:08 am to 7:37 pm.

Lahore residents can look forward to the moon appearing between 6:54 pm and 7:21 pm, while in Karachi, the sighting window is from 7:15 pm to 7:42 pm. Moreover, the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee is set to assemble in Islamabad today to sight the Shawwal moon officially.

Led by Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad, the committee includes representatives from government bodies such as the Ministry of Science and Technology, the Meteorological Department, and the Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission.

It should be noted that the government has already announced Eid-ul-Fitr holidays. Offices with a five-day workweek will observe three public holidays from April 10 to 12, while those operating on a six-day workweek will enjoy four public holidays from April 10 to 13.