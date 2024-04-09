New Zealand Tightens Visa Rules Amid ‘Unsustainable’ Migration

In response to nearly reaching record migration levels and concerns regarding sustainability, New Zealand has implemented more stringent visa regulations.

The updated rules now encompass English language proficiency requirements and a reduction in the maximum stay duration for low-skilled laborers, decreasing from five years to three. These adjustments are aimed at tackling worries over inflation resulting from migration and ensuring that only individuals with valuable skills are permitted entry.

Under the tightened regulations, most work visa applicants must fulfill minimum skill criteria and exhibit pertinent work experience.

Employers are now tasked with confirming that migrants meet these prerequisites before offering employment. Furthermore, plans to expedite residency for specific occupations, such as welders and fitters, have been abandoned.

Immigration Minister Erica Stanford has stated that these measures form part of a broader initiative to establish a more sophisticated immigration framework and prevent the exploitation of migrant workers. The government’s focus is on attracting highly skilled migrants, particularly in sectors experiencing shortages like secondary education.

However, concerns have been voiced regarding the potential unintended repercussions of the new regulations. Some fear that raising barriers for motivated workers to enter New Zealand could negatively impact businesses and the economy.

Others highlight that while migration levels have surged, a significant number of New Zealanders are also departing, often for Australia.

As New Zealand grapples with balancing migration rates and economic demands, policymakers are striving to strike a delicate equilibrium between attracting skilled migrants and addressing domestic apprehensions regarding inflation and housing affordability.