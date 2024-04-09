Internet Facing Problems Across Pakistan Due to Mysterious Issue

Various parts of the country have been facing internet outages and disrupted access since early morning, affecting customers of major internet service providers (ISPs), sources informed ProPakistani.

ISPs have slowly managed to restore internet mostly everywhere, but the cause of the outage remains unclear. Sources from the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) suggest that one possible cause of the disruption could be damage to submarine cables, although this has not been confirmed.

When reached out for a comment, telecom companies told ProPakistani that the issue may be internal.

Our channel checks have confirmed that despite recovery for services to some level, browsing remains slow and the internet is yet to be fully restored.

ALSO READ PTA Shares 5G Deployment Plan With IT Ministry

PTCL has assured that there are no issues at their end and that their internet services are fully functioning.

Meanwhile, a PTA spokesperson dismissed reports of internet outages and denied any issues on the regulator’s end.

Earlier, the Nayatel helpline said the internet was not working and degradation was nationwide.

It should be mentioned that the PTA and telecom operators are solely responsible for restoring the internet.