Exports to Central Asian Countries Grow by 21% in 8 Months of FY24

Pakistan exported goods worth over $158 million to five Central Asian countries during the first 8 months of financial year 2023-24, up by 21.17 percent compared to $130.45 million in the same period last year.

The total value of Pakistan’s exports to Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan has reached $158.07 million in 8MFY24, but despite this growth, imports from the region have declined by 18.5 percent to $17.4 million during the period in review.

Pakistan’s exports to Turkmenistan witnessed a slight decline of 6.33 percent, while imports jumped 113 percent during the period under review.

Exports to Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan fell 11.55 percent and 85.74 percent.

Pakistan’s exports to Kyrgyzstan saw a significant increase of 129 percent, while imports declined by over 92 percent. Meanwhile, exports to Tajikistan experienced a slight decline of 6.87 percent, with imports also dropping by 23.3 percent.

Overall, Pakistan’s exports to Central Asian countries have shown promising growth, but there remains untapped potential in bilateral trade.