ChatGPT is Now Even Faster and Smarter for Paid Users

OpenAI’s flagship AI model GPT 4 Turbo has just received upgrades to its capabilities including faster response time, improved logical reasoning, coding, maths, and overall writing. GPT 4 Turbo is an upgrade over the regular GPT 4 with a bigger context window and a more conversational language but is only available to paid users.

ALSO READ You Can Now Use ChatGPT Without an Account

Our new GPT-4 Turbo is now available to paid ChatGPT users. We’ve improved capabilities in writing, math, logical reasoning, and coding.

Source: https://t.co/fjoXDCOnPr pic.twitter.com/I4fg4aDq1T — OpenAI (@OpenAI) April 12, 2024

For now, OpenAI has restricted access to GPT-4 Turbo to subscribers of its Plus, Team, and Enterprise plans, with prices starting at $20 per month. ChatGPT Team costs $25 per user per month while the Enterprise subscription scales according to an organization’s needs. Interested buyers need to contact OpenAI’s sales team to get a quote.

In terms of responsiveness and relevancy, ChatGPT is set to deliver more up-to-date interactions. This enhancement is due to the GPT-4 Turbo’s utilization of data compiled up until December 2023, whereas the prior version was limited to information gathered through April 2023.

ALSO READ You Can Now Use ChatGPT Without an Account

The update comes ahead of the anticipated GPT 4.5 Turbo update that is rumored to debut in June this year. The update was leaked through search engine pages showing a dedicated page for GPT 4.5 on OpenAI’s blog, but it was quickly removed from search engine results.

But before it was removed, the OpenAI blog link showed the enhancements coming with GPT 4.5 including faster speed, accuracy, and scalability. It will also have a much bigger context window at 256,000 input tokens, which is about 200,000 words and double the size of GPT 4 Turbo’s context window. It will also have an updated knowledge cut-off date of June 2024, which is why many believe OpenAI will unveil GPT 4.5 in June. That month also happens to be the anniversary of the original GPT 4.