Punjab Announces to Officially Celebrate Baisakhi Festival

The Punjab government has announced the official observance of the Baisakhi celebration.

In her message on the Baisakhi festival, the Chief Minister of Punjab, Maryam Nawaz Sharif, described Baisakhi as a significant representation of Punjab’s rich cultural heritage.

The Chief Minister expressed joy in celebrating Baisakhi, extending congratulations to all. She warmly welcomed Sikh brothers and sisters who are visiting Punjab to partake in the festivities, emphasizing her identity as a Pakistani first, followed by her pride in being a Punjabi. She stated that Punjab resides in the hearts of its people, and every individual in her province equally shares in the joy of Baisakhi.

Approximately 3,000 Sikh pilgrims from India have crossed the Wagah border into Pakistan to participate in the annual three-day Baisakhi Mela festivities.

Welcomed by the Evacuee Trust Property Board and the Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee, the pilgrims are expected to join the main event at Hasan Abdal tomorrow.

ALSO READ More Heavy Rainfall and Thunderstorms Predicted Nationwide

During their visit, the pilgrims will pay homage to Sikh religious sites, including Nankana Sahib and Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur. They will gather at Gurdwara Dera Sahib in Lahore on April 21 before returning to India via Wagah on April 22.

Baisakhi marks the Punjabi New Year, symbolizing the harvesting of the first crop of the Rabi season. Farmers offer prayers for a prosperous harvest and well-being. Additionally, this day holds special significance in Sikh tradition as the tenth Sikh Guru, Guru Gobind Singh Ji, established the Khalsa Panth.