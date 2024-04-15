Vivo to Launch The Slimmest Big Battery Phone on April 17

Vivo has been busy teasing a new budget phone for the Indian market called the T3x 5G. Knowing Vivo, the phone will likely break cover under multiple confusing names in different markets after India.

The Vivo T3x 5G is going to have a massive 6,000 mAh battery cell, but it is also going to be the slimmest phone with that big of a battery, with a mere thickness of 7.99mm.

The all-new #vivoT3X is the multitasking partner you need with a 6000mAH Turbo Battery that never gives up on you, especially when you're in the zone to #GetSetTurbo! Know more https://t.co/SrcvfjQaY6 pic.twitter.com/WakBHJGLof — vivo India (@Vivo_India) April 13, 2024

Other than that, Vivo has so far revealed the phone’s design, memory options, color variants, chipset, and even the price. The T3x is going to land in India for less than $180, which puts it in the same category as the Galaxy M15 as well as the Galaxy F15 5G, which are the only two phones in India with 6,000 mAh batteries.

Reports suggest that the forthcoming Moto G64 is set to incorporate a battery of similar capacity as well. Notably, the device has been verified to support 33W fast charging, surpassing the 25W fast charging capability offered by the aforementioned Samsung phones. As for Vivo’s T3x, details regarding its fast charging technology are yet to be confirmed, but indications suggest that Vivo might also embrace a swifter charging solution.

The T3x will be powered by the Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 chipset and is set to boast 8 GB of RAM alongside 128 GB of storage capacity. It will be available in two color options Celestial Green and Crimson Bliss. It will have an 8 GB/128 GB memory configuration that will go for around $203 in India, which means that there is going to be a lower memory variant since the phone is set to start at $179. This will likely have 6 GB RAM.

Vivo T3x 5G is launching on April 17.