Alert Issued Ahead of Possible Flooding in River Panjkora

The authorities in the regions adjoining River Panjkora have issued a flood advisory, urging residents to take precautionary measures in light of rising water levels. Flood Extent estimated calculated discharge is up to 35,000 Cusecs.

The Panjkora River, flowing through the picturesque valleys of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in Pakistan, is known for its serene beauty. However, during the monsoon season, it can transform into a powerful force, posing a threat to nearby communities.

Recent heavy rainfall in the catchment areas has led to a significant increase in the water levels of River Panjkora. As a result, authorities have issued a flood advisory to alert residents living along the riverbanks and in low-lying areas about the potential risks.

Precautions

The flood advisory includes instructions for residents to take immediate precautions to ensure their safety and minimize property damage. Some of the key measures advised by authorities include,

Heavy rainfall may generate flash flooding in local Nullahs/ Streams and laying low areas during the forecast period.

Possibility of land sliding in the nearby areas that may affect the vulnerable locations during the period.

Windstorms/Hailstorms and lightning may damage standing crops, and loose structures like poles, vehicles, etc.

Residents and tourists are advised to avoid unnecessarily traveling during the wet period.

Likely Impact Areas

Uttman Khle

Dir

Munda

Wari

Temegara

Sharingal

Anticipated Losses

40 settlements at risk

1 health at risk

99 number of roads at risk

23 schools at risk

29 communication towers at risk

The flood advisory serves as a reminder of the unpredictable nature of natural disasters and the importance of preparedness and vigilance. Authorities are closely monitoring the situation and coordinating response efforts to ensure the safety and well-being of residents in affected areas.