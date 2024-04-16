Oil Tanker Owners Association Announces Nationwide Strike

The Oil Tankers Owners Association has announced a looming fuel shortage as they declared a strike starting Tuesday. This move comes in response to what they perceive as unjust measures by the concerned authorities.

The association’s decision means that petroleum product supply will be halted in several regions, including Gilgit Baltistan, Rawalpindi, Islamabad, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, and even at airports nationwide.

According to the Oil Tankers Owners’ Association, they have reached out to the Pakistan State Oil (PSO) and the Deputy Commissioner Islamabad to address their concerns, but their efforts have not yielded any results.

Stating their stance firmly, the association declared that fuel supply will remain suspended until their demands are met. Among their demands is the implementation of a metered system for filling, which they insist has been overlooked by the authorities.

Furthermore, the association alleges a breach of agreement by the authorities, citing a purported understanding reached on February 20 that has not been honored. Frustrated by what they perceive as a lack of accountability and respect for their concerns, the association has taken the drastic step of initiating a strike as a means of protest.

In their statement, the Oil Tankers Owners Association emphasized that the suspension of fuel supply is not a decision taken lightly but rather a symbolic gesture aimed at drawing attention to their grievances. They underscored their determination to continue the strike until their demands are met and their concerns addressed in a satisfactory manner.

With the strike set to commence, concerns loom over the potential ramifications for transportation, businesses, and everyday consumers reliant on fuel for various needs.