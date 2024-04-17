Affordable Vivo T3x Launched as The Slimmest Phone With 6000 mAh Battery

As promised, Vivo has unveiled its latest budget offering today in India called the T3x 5G. It stands out for being one of the slimmest phones with a massive 6,000 mAh battery, with a mere thickness of 7.99mm.

Design and Display

The Vivo T3x comes with a tall 6.72-inch IPS LCD and despite being a budget phone, it still comes with 1080p resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. The Celestial Green color option comes with a smooth touch while the Crimson Bliss has a textured finish. The fingerprint sensor is on the side atop the power button.

Internals and Software

The Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 is popular with budget handsets these days and such is the case with the T3x 5G as well, which can be paired with 8 GB RAM and 256 GB storage. The storage can be further expanded with a microSD card.

You get the latest Android 14 OS out of the box with Funtouch OS 14 which will likely get a few years’ worth of upgrades.

Cameras

There are only two cameras on the back including a 50MP main sensor with f/1.8 aperture and a 2MP depth sensor to add a bokeh effect. The selfie camera inside the punch-hole cutout is an 8MP shooter. These cameras are limited to 1080p video recording, but the 8 GB variant of the phone is also capable of capturing 4K footage.

Battery and Pricing

The gigantic 6,000 mAh battery should easily be able to last more than a day and Vivo says that it will maintain 80% of its endurance even after 4 years of use. Better yet, it also comes with 44W wired charging for quick top-ups.

Vivo T3x 5G has a starting price of $161 in India.

Vivo T3x 5G Specifications