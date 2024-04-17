Affordable Vivo T3x Launched as The Slimmest Phone With 6000 mAh Battery

By Aasil Ahmed | Published Apr 17, 2024 | 3:44 pm

As promised, Vivo has unveiled its latest budget offering today in India called the T3x 5G. It stands out for being one of the slimmest phones with a massive 6,000 mAh battery, with a mere thickness of 7.99mm.

Design and Display

The Vivo T3x comes with a tall 6.72-inch IPS LCD and despite being a budget phone, it still comes with 1080p resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. The Celestial Green color option comes with a smooth touch while the Crimson Bliss has a textured finish. The fingerprint sensor is on the side atop the power button.

ALSO READ

Internals and Software

The Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 is popular with budget handsets these days and such is the case with the T3x 5G as well, which can be paired with 8 GB RAM and 256 GB storage. The storage can be further expanded with a microSD card.

You get the latest Android 14 OS out of the box with Funtouch OS 14 which will likely get a few years’ worth of upgrades.

Cameras

vivo T3x announced SD 6 Gen 1 and 6,000 mAh battery with 44W charging

There are only two cameras on the back including a 50MP main sensor with f/1.8 aperture and a 2MP depth sensor to add a bokeh effect. The selfie camera inside the punch-hole cutout is an 8MP shooter. These cameras are limited to 1080p video recording, but the 8 GB variant of the phone is also capable of capturing 4K footage.

ALSO READ

Battery and Pricing

The gigantic 6,000 mAh battery should easily be able to last more than a day and Vivo says that it will maintain 80% of its endurance even after 4 years of use. Better yet, it also comes with 44W wired charging for quick top-ups.

Vivo T3x 5G has a starting price of $161 in India.

Vivo T3x 5G Specifications

  • Chipset: Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1
  • CPU: Octa-core (4×2.2 GHz Cortex-A78 & 4×1.8 GHz Cortex-A55)
  • GPU: Adreno 710
  • OS: Android 14, Funtouch OS 14
  • Supported Networks: 2G, 3G, 4G LTE, 5G
  • Display:
    • 6.72″ IPS LCD with 1080 x 2408 pixels resolution, 120Hz, 1000 nits peak brightness
  • Memory:
    • RAM: 4 GB, 6 GB, 8 GB
    • Internal: 128 GB, 256 GB
    • Card slot: yes
  • Camera:
    • Rear (Dual): 50 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDAF
      2 MP, f/2.4, (depth)
    • Front: 8 MP, f/2.1, (wide)
  • Colors: Celestial Green, Crimson Bliss
  • Fingerprint sensor: Side-mounted
  • Battery: 6,000 mAh, 44W fast charging
  • Price: $161

📢 For the latest Tech & Telecom news, videos and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

Follow ProPakistani on Google News & scroll through your favourite content faster!

Aasil Ahmed

lens

Saudi Arabia Unveils World’s First ‘Dragon Ball’ Theme Park
Read more in lens

perspective

The Vulnerability of Women in the War on Gaza
Read more in perspective
Get Alerts

Follow ProPakistani to get latest news and updates.

Follow Us

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
>