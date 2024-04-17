AMD Announces New Ryzen 8000 Pro Processors With AI Accelerated Hardware

AMD has unveiled new desktop and mobile processors featuring powerful AI processing under its Ryzen 8000 Pro lineup, which comes as a follow-up to the Ryzen 8000G family released in January this year. These new chips feature built-in Neural Processing Units (NPUs) for AI acceleration.

The lineup includes the AMD Ryzen Pro 8000 chips designed for desktop use and the Ryzen Pro 8040 for mobile devices. Additionally, AMD has introduced Pro variants of the previously released 8000G chips.

The new Pro series chips from AMD are tailored for professional use, offering enhanced features that are best suited for such environments. These enhancements include Microsoft Pluton for robust encryption, improved memory protection, enhanced ECC support, Secure Encrypted Virtualization, and remote management capabilities, among others.

The newly introduced Pro 8000 series provides substantial AI processing capabilities, delivering up to 39 TOPS on desktop models and up to 16 TOPS on mobile devices. This represents a significant increase over the 34 and 11 TOPS offered by the 14th Gen Intel chips. Additionally, these chips are designed for efficiency, with thermal design power (TDP) ratings ranging from 45 to 65 watts.

Manufactured using TSMC’s advanced 4nm process technology, the Pro 8000 series chips offer greater efficiency compared to the older 5nm technology used in the Ryzen 7000 series. These processors are equipped with Zen 4 CPU cores and RDNA 3 graphics, although it is important to note that some lower-end models do not include the Ryzen AI feature.

The NPUs are set to speed up an array of tasks, ranging from email summarization and response drafting to fueling voice assistants and improving images and videos. While GPUs can handle these tasks, NPUs accomplish them with less power consumption.

Lenovo and HP will be launching laptops powered by these new processors soon and new workstations and desktops are on their way as well. These NPUs will also support Microsoft’s Copilot chatbot.