NADRA Ordered to Block SIMs of Expired or Invalid ID Card Holders

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has directed the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) to block all mobile phone SIM cards associated with invalid or expired identity cards.

During a visit to the NADRA headquarters in Islamabad on Thursday, Naqvi directed officials to establish model NADRA offices nationwide, similar to the model police stations in Punjab.

Mohsin Naqvi emphasized that establishing model NADRA offices would enhance service delivery and public convenience. Upon his arrival at the NADRA’s Headquarters, Chairman Lieutenant General Muhammad Munir Afsar welcomed the Federal Interior.

Furthermore, Mohsin Naqvi chaired an important meeting at NADRA headquarters, where he directed the closure of SIM cards issued on invalid and expired identity cards without delay.

The minister announced the abolition of the death certificate fee to enhance public convenience. Speaking at the meeting, he said that the establishment of model police stations in Punjab not only improved public perception but also provided convenience to the people.

Mohsin Naqvi emphasized the need to address the issues related to birth, death, marriage, and divorce certificates effectively. He called for the introduction of a collaborative system with Union Council offices to streamline these processes.

Mohsin Naqvi also stressed the importance of securing citizens’ data and instructed them to enhance mobile platform facilities for people’s convenience.

During the meeting, he was briefed on all sectors at NADRA headquarters, including the NADRA Roadmap for 2024-25, which encompasses modern security architecture, cyber security audits, and employee cyber security awareness.

The roadmap also outlines steps towards achieving 100 percent registration of citizens and upgrading NADRA technology and infrastructure, including online platforms for registration centers. Plans include setting up self-service kiosks, providing mobile registration, extending shift hours at selected centers, and offering services on weekly holidays.

Federal Secretary Interior Khurram Agha, NADRA board members, and senior officials attended the meeting.