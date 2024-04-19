Here’s the Update on Resumption of Flights from Pakistan to Dubai

A spokesperson for Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has provided an update regarding the restoration of flight operations to Dubai.

According to the spokesperson, the flight operations will resume as soon as the situation at the Dubai airport improves following record-breaking rainfall.

The recent torrential rains in the United Arab Emirates have wreaked havoc, flooding runways and causing significant disruption to flight operations at Dubai International Airport over the past three days.

The spokesperson for the national flag carrier stated that the adverse weather conditions in Dubai and Sharjah resulted in the cancellation of 22 flights from Pakistan to Dubai since April 16.

Passengers impacted by the canceled flights are being given priority for re-accommodation on the next flights. The spokesperson added that additional flights are being arranged to facilitate the repatriation of passengers stranded in Dubai.

On the other hand, Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) Dire­ctor General Khaqan Murtaza has advised the passengers whose flights had been canceled to contact the PIA call center for flight information.

In response to a question, the DG confirmed that the Airport Security Force (ASF) had taken action against an employee for manhandling a child at Jinnah International Airport, Karachi.

Regarding Lahore’s Allama Iqbal International Airport (AIIAP), the Director-General mentioned that efforts have been made to address the increasing number of passengers. However, he stated that the airport has reached its design capacity.

Moreover, he directed the airport manager of Islamabad International Airport (IIAP) to look into a complaint regarding alleged money extortion in the parking lot, reportedly involving police or traffic wardens.

Responding to another concern, the DG stressed the importance of ensuring that food prices at Islamabad airport adhere to the official price list.