Realme Narzo 70x 5G is Launching Under $145 Soon with 120Hz Screen

By Aasil Ahmed | Published Apr 20, 2024 | 7:02 pm

Realme is about to launch its next budget phone under the Narzo lineup very soon. The Narzo 70x is launching in India on April 24, but given the lineup’s popularity in Pakistan, it will hopefully come to our country at some point too.

Ahead of the phone’s release, we already know almost all of its specifications including the newly teased 120Hz screen, though it remains to be seen whether it will be an AMOLED or LCD. Bear in mind that the Narzo 70x’s predecessor, the Narzo 60x, had an LCD panel, but the Narzo 70 Pro comes with an AMOLED.

Realme Narzo 70x 5G will pack a 120Hz display

On the back, the upcoming Narzo 70x will have a 50MP camera, possibly the same one as the Narzo 70 Pro (50 MP, f/1.8, 27mm, 0.64µm) and this should be paired with only a single depth camera. The 5,000 mAh battery will be paired with 44W fast charging for quick top-ups and there will be IP54 protection against dust and water splashes.

Realme Narzo 70x 5G is going to be priced under $145 in India, which translates to about Rs. 40,265 (PKR) but the actual price in Pakistan may differ slightly. But that is only if the phone does actually launch in Pakistan, which has not been confirmed by Realme yet, so take that information with a grain of salt.

In any case, we will update you as soon as the phone launches in Pakistan. More official specifications should be revealed over the next few days until April 24, so stay tuned.

