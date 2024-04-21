The Commissioner of Karachi Division has announced a public holiday on Tuesday, 23rd April 2024, in light of the visit of foreign dignitaries to the city.

According to an official notification issued on the 21st of April, the decision has been made to avoid inconvenience to the general public that might arise due to the visit and traffic restrictions.

The notification clarifies that all government and private offices, as well as educational institutions in the Karachi Division, will remain closed for the day. However, essential services and officials involved in emergency duties will continue their operations as usual.

Citizens are advised to plan their activities accordingly and anticipate changes in traffic patterns and public services for the duration of the visit.

The Karachi Division’s administration has not disclosed further details about the dignitaries’ visit or the itinerary, but it is expected that the city will see heightened security measures to ensure smooth conduct of events during this time.

Residents of Karachi are reminded to stay informed about any further updates from local authorities as the date of the public holiday approaches.