Motorola Edge 50 Ultra is Getting More AI Features Very Soon

The Edge 50 Ultra recently came out as Motorola’s latest flagship phone. While it already has a few AI features onboard such as custom wallpapers and camera features, it is about to get even more soon, as shown by a recent teaser.

This teaser is for the Motorola X50 Ultra, which is expected to be a rebranded Edge 50 Ultra since the two phones seem to have the same design. The X50 Ultra appeared in an F1-themed teaser last month and now a newer teaser shows more AI features.

The X50 Ultra is going to include the Lenovo AI assistant dubbed “Xiaotian” which has made its way to several Lenovo computers already. From the sound of it, it appears to be similar to Microsoft’s Copilot and OpenAI’s ChatGPT. We will likely get to know more about this assistant soon through the teaser campaign.

Motorola has teased the X50 Ultra with a wood option for the rear panel, the same as the Edge 50 Ultra. The company has revealed a launch date as well, albeit not a precise one with the line “See you in May!”. It also hypes the Chinese Grand Prix which took place last weekend.

Other than the wood variant, which is made out of genuine wood, the Edge 50 Ultra comes in Forest Gray and Peach Fuzz options, but it is unclear whether the X50 Ultra will have the same colors.

Keep in mind that the X50 Ultra is a Chinese variant so it remains to be seen when the new AI features will become available on the global Edge 50 Ultra.