RDA Sends Notices to 2 Illegal Housing Society in Rawalpindi

The Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) has taken swift action against two illegal housing schemes operating in mouza Trahia Chakbeli Link Road Rawalpindi, which commenced development activities and marketing without obtaining approval from the RDA.

The schemes in question, Park View City Phase II near T-Chowk G.T. Road Rawat and Baku City, have been actively soliciting the general public to purchase plots, posing a significant risk to individuals’ hard-earned money, according to an RDA spokesman.

Director General of RDA, Kinza Murtaza, has instructed the Director of Metropolitan Planning and Traffic Engineering (MP&TE) to initiate action against illegal advertisements and marketing practices. Furthermore, FIRs (First Information Reports) will be filed against the owners of these unauthorized housing schemes.

Owners of the illegal housing projects have been warned to cease all marketing activities immediately and to approach the RDA to obtain the necessary No Objection Certificates (NOCs) as per the law. Failure to comply will result in strict legal repercussions.

In the interest of the public, DG Kinza Murtaza has advised against investing in unauthorized housing schemes and urged individuals to verify the legitimacy of such projects with the RDA before making any investments. Information regarding approved housing schemes can be accessed through the RDA website.

The RDA has also reached out to the Federal Investigation Agency’s (FIA) Cyber Crime Wing to take legal action against the dissemination of illegal and deceptive advertisements promoting these unauthorized housing schemes, aiming to protect the public from falling victim to fraudulent activities.

The actions of the owners of these illegal housing schemes constitute serious offenses under Rule 37 of the Punjab Development Authorities Private Housing Schemes Rules, 2021, highlighting the RDA’s commitment to upholding regulatory standards and safeguarding the interests of the public.