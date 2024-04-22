Punjab Govt to Introduce Himat Card and Nigheban Card

The Punjab government, under the leadership of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, has decided to introduce two new cards aimed at providing support to special individuals.

These cards include the ‘Himat Card’ for special people and the ‘Nigehban Card’ under the Bait-ul-Mal program in Punjab.

A meeting was convened to discuss the implementation of this initiative, with key officials such as Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, Senator Pervez Rasheed, Provincial Minister for Social Welfare and Bait-ul-Mal Sohail Shaukat Butt, Member of Provincial Assembly (MPA) Sania Ashiq, Principal Secretary, Secretary Social Welfare, and other relevant officials in attendance.

Chief Minister Punjab was briefed comprehensively on the activities and initiatives of the Social Welfare and Bait-ul-Mal Department during the meeting. In a significant development, the meeting granted initial approval for the digitization of the department.

Maryam Nawaz has directed the compilation of accurate data concerning individuals with disabilities. The ‘Himat Cards’ and ‘Nigehban Cards’ will be launched specifically for individuals who are eligible to work despite their disabilities.

Additionally, a loan scheme is in the works to facilitate individuals in need, along with the provision of wheelchairs and other essential assistive devices for the disabled community.

“Special individuals will be given a loan of Rs 1 to 2 lakh for financial independence,” the CM stated.

The meeting discussed the activation of Skills Development Centers in Lahore, Multan, and Faisalabad, along with their establishment in other districts.

It also discussed auditing Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs) working for persons with disabilities and implementing drug rehabilitation programs in each division.

Moreover, the proposal for establishing Violence Against Women Centers (VAWC) in every division to tackle gender-based violence was approved. Recommendations for forming a Women Protection Authority Task Force also came into consideration.