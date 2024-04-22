Chief Minister Sindh’s Advisor Allegedly Caught Smuggling Weapons

Following the interception of an alleged weapons smuggling attempt from Balochistan to Jacobabad by law enforcement agencies, Allah Dino, also known as Babal Khan Bhayo, has resigned from his position as advisor to Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah.

In a statement issued a day prior, Bhayo expressed his intention to resign to facilitate a transparent investigation into the failed arms smuggling incident that occurred on Friday.

Furthermore, the official has urged CM Shah to accept his resignation and initiate an inquiry into the incident.

It should be noted that Bhayo stepped down from his position after law enforcement agencies recovered a cache of arms and ammunition, including two sub-machine guns, two G-3 rifles, 18 magazines, 1,118 bullets of 7.62 bore caliber, 670 bullets for a light machine gun, and 200 bullets.

Moreover, two cellphones and Rs2,500 were seized from two vehicles, comprising a double-cabin pickup truck and a police vehicle that was escorting it.

According to a national daily report, the police vehicle was provided to the provincial adviser for his security and protocol. The report added that the Pakistan Peoples Party leadership requested his resignation following the successful anti-smuggling operation by law enforcement agencies.

The CM’s advisor denied any involvement in the incident and stated that the seizure of illegal weapons on Friday was needlessly politicized in an attempt to tarnish his reputation.

Jacobabad police have registered a case against four smugglers and three policemen, including an ASI, under sections of the Anti-Terrorism Act for their alleged involvement in arms smuggling. Inspector Ishtiaq Ahmed filed the complaint in this regard.

Suspects Ikhtiar Ahmed Lashari, Nabeel Ahmed Bhayo, Taufiq Ahmed Gujjar, and Zakir Hussain Bhayo, along with Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Imtiaz Ahmed Bhayo and constables Sanaullah Manganhar and Baqaullah Unnar, have been charged under Section 23(i) of the Sindh Arms Act-2013, along with sections 6/7 of the Anti-Terrorism Act 1997, for their alleged involvement in escorting the smugglers’ vehicle.

Jacobabad SSP Saleem Shah has stated that the anti-smuggling operation was conducted based on intelligence reports regarding an attempted weapons smuggling from Balochistan to Shikarpur, with intentions for use in terrorist activities.

The police officer disclosed that the double-cabin vehicle was registered in the name of Haji Abdul Hamid. He further stated that a five-day physical remand of the accused was obtained from an Anti-terrorism Court (ATC).