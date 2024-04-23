CM Punjab Inaugurates Pakistan’s First Virtual Women’s Police Station

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz unveiled Pakistan’s inaugural virtual women’s police station, dubbed “Meri Awaz…Maryam Nawaz,” on Monday.

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz expressed gratitude for the Virtual Women Police Station’s launch, noting its significance in sparing women from unnecessary visits to physical police stations. The inauguration took place at the Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA).

Explaining the functions of the Virtual Women Police Station, Maryam Nawaz emphasized that it would guide women through all aspects of dealing with crime, ranging from filing an FIR to investigation and trial processes. She underscored that women could reach out to the police through various platforms including the 15 Call, the Women Safety App’s live chat, video call, the Punjab Police App, and the Safe City web portal.

Maryam Nawaz emphasized the station’s commitment to addressing women’s issues promptly, with a focus on resolving problems such as harassment as a top priority. She highlighted the station’s confidentiality policy, assuring women that they could share their concerns anonymously without divulging personal details like name and address.

The introduction of a live video call feature was also emphasized, allowing women to visually communicate their problems and locations directly to the authorities.

IT graduate women police communication officers have been deployed at the Virtual Women Police Station to assist complainants. Moreover, 100 modern emergency panic buttons have been installed across Lahore, allowing immediate connection to Safe City in case of emergencies.

Maryam Nawaz elaborated on the functionality of panic buttons installed in various public spaces such as universities, colleges, markets, intersections, and bazaars, stressing their instant linkage to Safe City for swift response. Furthermore, a complaint mechanism has been activated, enabling anonymous reporting of crimes, police misconduct, and grievances via the 1787 Helpline and Safe City Authority Web Portal.

During her visit to the Virtual Women Police Station, Maryam Nawaz interacted with the Women Communication Police Officer, urging expedited completion of the hostel and daycare center for women officers. She also received a comprehensive briefing on other projects undertaken by the Punjab Safe Cities Authority.

Additionally, Maryam Nawaz launched the “CM Maryam Nawaz Free Wi-Fi” service at more than 50 locations across Lahore. Earlier, officials briefed her on the groundbreaking use of artificial intelligence to issue 19 traffic violation challans in Lahore, marking a first in South Asia.