European Retailer Leaks HMD’s Next Smartphone

Recently, HMD Global made a notable announcement: they’re stepping into the smartphone market with their very own HMD brand, separate from the classic Nokia name.

The first of their phones, possibly the very first, is called Pulse. This phone got a lot of attention earlier this month when it was leaked. Initially, we expected it to come out in July, but it seems it might arrive much earlier – maybe even this week.

This news comes from a listing that was briefly up on Gigantti, a store in Finland. They had all the details: specs, price – €179, and even a release date: April 24, which is this Wednesday. However, the listing has since been removed.

It seems the listing went up too early by mistake. We’re not sure if the release date was accurate or not, but we’ll know soon. Regardless, the listing gave us some details about the phone.

The HMD Pulse will feature a 6.56-inch screen with a resolution of 720 x 1480 pixels. It’s an IPS LCD panel with a 90 Hz refresh rate and a thick bottom bezel. Inside, it will run on the Unisoc T606 SoC, with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage that you can expand.

The battery will have a capacity of 5,000 mAh. For photography, it will sport a 50 MP main rear camera, along with a 2 MP depth sensor, and a high-resolution 50 MP front-facing camera. The fingerprint sensor will be integrated into the power button on the side.

As you would expect, it will operate on Android, but the listing didn’t give us the exact version, though fingers crossed for the latest Android 14. HMD has committed to providing two Android updates and three years of security updates.

As for its dimensions, the Pulse measures 163.19 x 75.02 x 8.55 mm and weighs 196g. It holds an IP52 certification, meaning it’s resistant to dust and splashes. HMD also claims that the Pulse will be an easily repairable phone.