FIA Officer Brutally Assaults British-Pakistani at Airport

A British-Pakistani traveler has raised serious allegations against a Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) officer for allegedly subjecting him to torture at Lahore’s Allama Iqbal International Airport.

The incident occurred on Monday when the British citizen, who had arrived from Dubai, lodged a formal complaint with the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) against ASI Bilal, prompting swift action against the accused officer.

According to the complaint, the passenger approached the immigration counter where ASI Bilal demanded an e-visa. However, due to a dead mobile phone battery, the passenger requested to verify the visa using his passport number. This simple request reportedly led to verbal abuse from the officer.

The situation escalated when ASI Bilal allegedly resorted to violence, punching the passenger in the face and ear, resulting in a nosebleed and ear injury. “I was punched in the face and ear by ASI, causing blood to flow from my ear,” stated the British national victim.

In response to the complaint, both the CAA and FIA have launched separate investigations into the matter to ascertain the facts and determine appropriate disciplinary measures. Director FIA Lahore, Sarfraz Virk, wasted no time in suspending ASI Bilal from duty pending the outcome of the inquiry.

The CAA spokesperson reiterated the authority’s commitment to ensuring the safety and well-being of all passengers at Pakistani airports. They pledged to conduct a thorough investigation into the allegations and take necessary action to uphold the integrity of airport security personnel.