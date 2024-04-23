Has US Threatened Sanctions If Pakistan Does Business With Iran?

US Department of State Spokesperson Mathew Miller has warned of potential sanctions against countries who do business with Iran, citing the risk of sanctions.

He recently said this in response to a query regarding Pakistan’s latest trade agreements with Iran. While he didn’t specifically threaten Pakistan, Miller recalled that the United States was one of the biggest export markets for the South Asian nation’s exports and also one of its biggest investors. He hinted that these relations could be at risk due to potential sanctions, given Iran’s international standing.

“We don’t give advance notice of potential sanctions,” he further added.

Meanwhile, Pakistan and Iran on Monday decided to increase their trade volume to $10 billion. Addressing a joint press conference alongside Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif after the two held a meeting in Islamabad yesterday, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi said the existing trade volume between the two countries was not acceptable.

Both sides also signed eight agreements and MoUs for cooperation in diverse fields. The agreements included cooperation in security, judicial assistance in civil matters, and veterinary and animal health.