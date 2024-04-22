X Ban is in The “Best Interests of Pakistan”: Ishaq Dar

According to a report by VOA, Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar has defended the government’s decision to restrict access to the social media platform X, previously known as Twitter. Dar asserted that it falls within the “best interests of Pakistan” to undertake measures deemed beneficial for the country’s welfare.

Dar compared X’s restriction in Pakistan with TikTok’s situation in the US, as the country is threatening to ban the viral social media app unless it cuts ties with its Chinese parent company. The US justifies this move by citing data security concerns, claiming that TikTok is stealing private American data.

The Foreign Minister said:

may I ask those countries that they also have put [a] ban on certain apps … so, one country is OK, and Twitter banned in Pakistan is not OK? Surely, the country will take its own decision in the light of different reasons, which were the basis of — you know — putting it off [suspending it].

The Sindh High Court issued a directive on Wednesday, granting the government a one-week ultimatum to lift the ban. The ban, purportedly imposed by the interior ministry in the name of national security, public order, and the nation’s integrity, faced scrutiny from the judiciary.

Notably, the court highlighted the absence of reasons provided by the ministry for the platform’s blockade and its failure to adhere to established protocols for restricting harmful online content.

The interior ministry, in defense of suspending X, informed the high court that the platform lacked local registration as a company and had disregarded requests to remove content disparaging the Chief Justice of Pakistan.