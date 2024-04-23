Lahore High Court Chief Justice Dismisses Two Civil Judges

Lahore High Court Chief Justice Malik Shahzad Ahmed Khan on Monday approved the dismissal of two civil judges, Saima Waheed and Imtiaz Ahmed, due to misconduct.

After looking into accusations of wrongdoing against both civil judges, the judicial authorities decided to dismiss both individuals.

In a separate development, the Chief Justice of Pakistan recently expressed concern about guardrooms built outside officials’ residences in the already heavily guarded GOR-1 area in Lahore.

Upon conveying the CJP’s concern, the Punjab government requested the removal of these guardrooms from the judges’ residences to the Registrar of the Lahore High Court.

In response to the directive from Justice Isa, the Services & General Administrations Department (S&GAD) reached out to the Registrar of the Lahore High Court (LHC) on the same day.

They requested the removal of guardrooms from the residences of 17 judges. The letter provided the addresses of these judges and specified the locations where the guardrooms needed to be removed or relocated within the residence premises.

According to reports, apart from the Chief Secretary, IG Police, and Home Secretary, few other government officials in GOR-I are believed to have violated the concerns raised by the Chief Justice of Pakistan.

The Registrar of the Supreme Court penned a letter to the Chief Secretary of Punjab on April 20th to address this matter.