Popular Audio Company Teases Its First Smartphone With 2 Headphone Jacks

Audio company Moondrop has just revealed its very first smartphone, the MIAD 01. The name stands for Mobile Internet Audio Device, showing its focus on sound quality.

In the teaser picture, Moondrop has given a peek at the phone’s back. The rear panel is white with textured lines and the aesthetic almost looks like that of a race car. The camera module sticks out and holds two lenses, along with the brand name.

What’s interesting is the phone boasts about having two headphone jacks. Even though we can’t see them in the picture, they’re probably on the top edge. There’s likely a 4.4mm jack for balanced audio, which is typically better for sound recording and production since it can eliminate noise better. The usual 3.5mm jack for regular audio with microphone support will be there too.

The image also shows that the power and volume buttons on the phone’s right side are orange to match the phone’s highlights and the sides appear to be flat and sharp.

The MIAD 01 appeared for the first time without any announcement on Moondrop’s website in February when a new category for smartphones appeared out of the blue. The page, which hasn’t changed since then, shows the MIAD 01 name and a “coming soon” sign. We anticipate the page will soon be updated with the new teaser image.

Moondrop, a Chinese audio brand, is famous for its IEMs and various audio gadgets. They’ve recently delved into creating mechanical keyboards equipped with top-notch audio output. MIAD 01 appears to follow this trend, prioritizing audio quality. This marks a significant shift from their previous focus on IEMs and keyboards. However, we’ll need to wait for Moondrop to unveil more details about this new device.