Punjab Announces Affordable Apartment Scheme for Public in 6 Cities

The Punjab government, under the leadership of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, has launched a housing scheme titled “Apni Chhat Apna Ghar” to address the housing needs of poor families across the province. This scheme aims to provide 100,000 apartments to citizens residing in six major cities, revolutionizing the housing sector in Punjab.

The Apni Chhat Apna Ghar scheme is driven by several key objectives, including ensuring affordable and peaceful accommodation for families near and far from urban centers, constructing eco-friendly houses accessible to people from lower-income backgrounds, and ensuring the quality construction of defect-free houses.

Eligibility criteria for the scheme include families belonging to lower-income groups, individuals with monthly incomes below 60,000 rupees, and those living below the poverty line. Preference is given to families without their own homes.

Initially, 3000 houses will be constructed in each district of Punjab, providing ample opportunities for families to secure housing. The payment plan offers houses in easy installments over five years, making homeownership achievable for many.

The total cost of each apartment is set at Rs. 1.5 million, with the Punjab government providing a 60 percent subsidy. Prospective homeowners will be able to purchase apartments by paying 40 percent of the total cost in installments.

The scheme will roll out initially in Lahore, Rawalpindi, Faisalabad, Sialkot, Multan, and Sargodha. The Social Protection Authority has been tasked with formulating rules and regulations for the scheme.

The construction of 5,000 apartments is planned on Raiwind Road in Lahore alone, highlighting the scale of this ambitious project. Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz’s initiative signifies a significant step towards providing housing for poor and deserving families in Punjab, with the potential to transform countless lives. Eligible individuals are encouraged to register for the scheme and secure their own homes under this impactful initiative.