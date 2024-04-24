KP Matric Board Faces Another Paper Leak

In yet another blow to the education system of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), the Matric Board paper for Pakistan Studies was leaked today before the scheduled examination. This incident marks the fourth consecutive time within a short span that examination papers have been compromised, raising serious concerns about the integrity of the education system in the province.

The leak occurred just before the commencement of the examination, further exacerbating the already prevalent anxiety and uncertainty among students. The leaked paper circulated through various channels, leaving authorities scrambling to contain the fallout and maintain the credibility of the examination process.

This unfortunate development follows a series of similar incidents earlier this month. On the 20th, 22nd, and 23rd of this month, consecutive papers were leaked, prompting Minister of Education Faisal Tarkai to intervene. Despite assurances and efforts from the authorities, including the appointment of Commissioner Malakand to conduct an inquiry, the recurrence of paper leaks underscores the systemic challenges facing the education sector in KP.