Moondrop MIAD 01 Gets More Official Teasers With Specs

Following yesterday’s unexpected reveal, Moondrop has returned with further insights into its MIAD 01 smartphone, accompanied by additional product images.

As per the company’s recent updates, the MIAD 01 is set to feature a 6.7-inch curved OLED display with a 1080p resolution. It will boast a 120Hz refresh rate and utilize 1920MHz high-frequency PWM dimming technology.

In terms of audio capabilities, the phone will retain the previously mentioned 4.4mm fully balanced and 3.5mm single-ended audio outputs. Moondrop now asserts that these outputs will be powered by a flagship decoding chip, supported by a gold-sinking independent audio circuit, and facilitated by an independent LDO power supply.

Additionally, the company has unveiled more images of the device, highlighting its curved display on the front, flat top and bottom, and curved edges. While the material used for the back remains unclear, it appears to be a unibody polycarbonate shell, devoid of any antenna lines.

Details regarding the device’s chipset and battery specifications are still under wraps. These crucial elements will ultimately determine the pricing of the phone. Given the premium audio features reminiscent of high-end digital audio players, it’s unlikely that the phone will come cheap. However, further information is eagerly awaited to shed light on these aspects.

Speaking of which, there is still no launch date for this audio-focused smartphone as of yet, but keep in mind that it will most likely stay in China following an announcement. Interested buyers will probably have to import the device themselves.