CM Maryam Offers Small Payment to Family of Man Killed by Her Protocol

The Punjab government has given a cheque for Rs. 2.5 million to the family of a youngster from Narowal who was accidentally killed by one of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz’s security vehicles last week on the Narowal-Shakargarh Road.

Following the incident, where 23-year-old Muhammad Abubakar lost his life after being hit by an Elite Police vehicle in the chief minister’s convoy, the government has offered support to the victim’s family.

Narowal Deputy Commissioner Syed Hasan Raza and MPA Ahmad Iqbal visited the family of the deceased in village Jasar to express condolences on behalf of the chief minister. They conveyed the CM’s message of sympathy and presented a cheque for Rs. 2.5 million to Abubakar’s father, Fakhr Ayaz.

Ahmad Iqbal, the MPA, emphasized that the government stands with the grieving family during this difficult time. The gesture of providing financial assistance aims to alleviate some of the family’s immediate burdens and demonstrates the government’s commitment to supporting citizens in distress.

The tragic incident occurred when two motorcycles, including Abubakar’s, collided with each other, followed by the fatal collision with Maryam Nawaz’s security escort. Abubakar lost his life on the spot due to the accident.

Maryam Nawaz has taken notice of the incident and has requested a comprehensive report from the Deputy Commissioner to ensure accountability and appropriate action. Additionally, the chief minister has directed the police to take legal action against the driver of the official vehicle involved in the accident.

Abubakar, who worked at a filling pump, leaves behind a grieving family, including his father, who is a laborer.