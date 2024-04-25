Balochistan University Teachers Rally for Unpaid Salaries

Teachers from Balochistan University took to the streets on Tuesday to protest the non-payment of salaries and dues spanning four months, exacerbating the university’s financial crisis. Led by Professor Kaleemullah Bareech and Nazeer Lehri of the Academic Staff Association, the teachers marched from the university premises to Hockey Chowk.

Professor Bareech emphasized the need for immediate salary payments and a permanent solution to the financial turmoil within the university. They expressed disappointment with the government’s inaction towards resolving the crisis and its impact on university staff.

Holding placards demanding justice, they criticized the university administration and both provincial and federal governments for neglecting the education sector and lacking a clear education policy.

ALSO READ Rare Persian Leopard Spotted in Balochistan

This protest follows a previous demonstration outside the Balochistan Assembly just a month ago, showcasing the teachers’ unwavering determination despite past setbacks. The road blockade caused inconvenience to citizens, disrupting daily routines. Muhammad Tanveer, a primary school teacher, lamented the prolonged blockade’s impact on his ability to pick up children from school.

Chief Minister Mir Sarfaraz Bugti faces mounting pressure amidst the escalating situation.

Later, senior administration officials engaged in negotiations with the protesters, leading to the reopening of the roads for traffic, albeit temporarily calming the unrest.