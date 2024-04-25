IPL 2024: 5 Best Batting Performances of the Season So Far

The 17th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) has provided countless innings that have mesmerized fans across the globe with the batters smashing the ball all over the park.

We have witnessed some world-record totals and an individual display of brute force, timing, placement, and power-hitting this season in IPL.

Let’s have a look at 5 of the best knocks of IPL 2024 so far:

Marcus Stoinis 124* vs Chennai

In a thrilling encounter between the Lucknow Super Giants and the Chennai Super Kings in the IPL 2024, Marcus Stoinis showcased an exceptional performance that will be etched in the memory of IPL fans forever.

Facing a formidable Chennai Super Kings bowling attack, Stoinis arrived at the crease with a determined mindset. His innings was nothing short of spectacular, characterized by aggressive stroke play and calculated risk-taking. The Australian all-rounder took charge from the outset, as he guided his team to a remarkable victory.

The defining moment of Stoinis’s innings came when he launched a barrage of sixes in the death overs, making his team edge closer to victory and finishing off the game in style with three balls to spare. His approach was both fearless and effective, showcasing his prowess as a match-winner under pressure.

His innings of 124* runs off 63 balls was instrumental in chasing down a target of 211 set up by the Chennai Super Kings.

Stoinis’ blistering innings included 13 fours and 6 sixes and his performance earned him a Man of the Match award, establishing him as a key player to watch out for in the remainder of the IPL 2024 season.

Jos Buttler’s 107* vs KKR

In a high-octane IPL clash between the Rajasthan Royals (RR) and the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Jos Buttler stole the show with a scintillating century that guided his team to a resounding victory.

Kolkata Knight Riders mounted a huge total of 223-6 courtesy of their makeshift opener Sunil Narine who thrashed bowlers at will and scored 109 runs off 56 deliveries.

However, in the quest of this run chase, Rajasthan made a telling move as Buttler entered the field as an impact player in place of Kuldeep Sen and then the rest is history.

Coming in to bat at the top of the order, Buttler immediately stamped his authority on the game with a flurry of boundaries scoring 9 fours and 6 sixes in a blockbuster run-chase that helped Rajasthan achieve a crucial victory by 2 wickets.

Ultimately, Buttler’s knock of 107 runs off 60 balls played a pivotal role in Rajasthan Royals’ victory over KKR. His performance earned him Player of the Match, proving why he is one of the most dangerous batsmen in T20 cricket.

As the IPL season progresses, Jos Buttler’s match-winning century will be remembered as a standout moment and his innings signifies why Rajasthan Royals currently sit at the top of the table with 14 points.

Sunil Narine 109 vs Rajasthan Royals

West Indian batter Sunil Narine came in to bat as an opener and seemed like the man was on a mission from the get-go, his onslaught aggressive batting completely dismantled the Rajasthan bowlers in the first innings.

Narine’s innings of 109 from just 56 deliveries, was nothing short of world-class, showcasing his ability to decimate the opposition bowling attack as he registered his first T20 century of his career.

He targeted both pace and spin bowlers, notching up his runs at a remarkable strike rate. Narine’s ability to accelerate the scoring rate was instrumental in propelling KKR to a mammoth total of 223-6 against table-toppers Rajasthan Royals.

His transformation from a spin-bowler who can bat and chip in with runs, to an out-and-out batting all-rounder has been remarkable so far in his career.

The Kolkata Knight Riders opener accelerated the innings with a strike rate of 194.64 including 13 boundaries and 6 sixes as he toyed with the Rajasthan bowlers.

However, it was a shame that KKR could not get over the line and Jos Buttler’s heroics stole the show in the second innings of the match.

Travis Head 102 runs vs RCB

The Aussie left-hander has delivered some outstanding performances in the IPL this season and he has been a backbone in the batting line-up of Sunrisers Hyderabad this campaign.

Travis Head scored 102 off 41 balls before getting dismissed by Lockie Ferguson in the 13th over. His blazing knock was the fourth fastest century in the IPL which comprised of 8 sixes and 9 boundaries.

What made Head’s innings truly remarkable was his composure and timing. He paced his innings beautifully, rotating the strike intelligently while capitalizing on loose deliveries to dispatch them to the boundary.

The masterful innings of the Australian batter propelled Sunrisers Hyderabad to 287-3 which is the highest total by a team in franchise T20 cricket. Sunrisers Hyderabad went on to win the game by 25 runs and clinched 2 points in the process.

Travis Head 89 runs vs Delhi Capitals

In this thrilling encounter, Sunrisers posted a mammoth 266-7 courtesy of an explosive knock by Travis Head as he scored 89 runs off just 32 balls in the first innings against Delhi Capitals.

He has been a run-machine for his side in the IPL this season and has had supreme confidence since his innings in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 final against India.

The pressure was on Delhi Capital’s bowlers, who struggled to contain Head’s onslaught during the match as they had no answer against his decisive shot selections.

Head’s innings included 11 fours and 6 sixes, it was a world-class display of temperament, determination, and skill, embodying the spirit of T20 cricket at its finest.

The partnership between Head and his teammate Abhishek Sharma provided the Sunrisers with a commanding total, setting Delhi Capitals a challenging target to chase. Hyderabad achieved an emphatic victory against Delhi by 67 runs as the visitors bundled out at 199 in the second innings of the match.