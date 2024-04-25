Govt. Bans Carrying Gas in Plastic Bags and Balloons

The district administration in Bannu, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), has taken a decisive step to mitigate potential hazards by prohibiting the transportation of gas in plastic bags, citing safety concerns.

In a recent development, the deputy commissioner’s office issued a notification imposing a ban on carrying natural gas in plastic bags under Section 144 of the law. The move aims to avert potential disasters associated with the use of plastic bags as containers for flammable gases.

Authorities have highlighted the inherent dangers posed by plastic bags filled with gas, labeling them as “walking bombs.” Law enforcement agencies have been instructed to take strict action against individuals found violating the ban, emphasizing the importance of adherence to safety regulations to prevent accidents and ensure public welfare.

The practice of filling plastic bags with natural gas involves inserting a small valve into the mouth of the bags to facilitate the transfer of gas, thus presenting a significant risk of leakage and ignition.

Bannu faces challenges in the provision of adequate infrastructure for the safe distribution of gas to local residents and surrounding areas. The absence of a comprehensive gas supply network has prompted residents to resort to makeshift methods, such as extracting gas directly from main supply lines using hoses, rather than employing proper drilling techniques.

In light of these circumstances, residents have resorted to unconventional means of gas transportation, including the use of plastic bags resembling helium balloons to convey gas from the extraction sites to households for cooking purposes.